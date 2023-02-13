Georgia and Israel to strengthen economic ties

13 Feb. 12:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgian Foreign Minister Ilia Darchiashvili and his newly appointed Israeli counterpart Eli Cohen held an introductory phone conversation on Sunday to discuss close, friendly relations between the countries.

The “centuries-old friendship” between Georgia and Israel was emphasised by the officials, with them expressing readiness to further deepen and develop cooperation between the states and highlighting the importance of exchanging “high-level” visits, the Foreign Ministry said.

The sides covered a set of core themes of bilateral agenda, focusing on centuries-old historical ties and friendship between our countries. They also outlined the ways for the development of the multidimensional partnership, Darchiashvili said.

The ministers agreed to continue cooperation on priority issues of the political agenda and expressed willingness to take necessary steps for the development of trade and economic relations between the two countries.

People-to-people ties were also appreciated by the FMs, with Darchiashvili congratulating his colleague on his appointment as a minister, wishing him success in his future work and confirming his readiness to continue close cooperation.