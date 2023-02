13 Feb. 13:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

The United States has told its citizens to leave Russia immediately due to the crisis in Ukraine and the risk of arbitrary arrest or harassment by Russian law enforcement agencies.

"U.S. citizens residing or travelling in Russia should depart immediately," the U.S. embassy in Moscow said. "Exercise increased caution due to the risk of wrongful detentions."

"Do not travel to Russia," the embassy said.