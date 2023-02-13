Turkey orders contractors arrests after quake

13 Feb. 13:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Malatya chief public prosecutor’s office on Monday has decided to arrest 31 people within the scope of an investigation into buildings that collapsed during last week’s deadly earthquakes.

Turkish authorities have begun to arrest contractors over buildings that collapsed during the catastrophe.

Mehmet Yasar Coskun, the contractor of a large residential building in the hard-hit Hatay province, was also taken into custody on Saturday. Earlier, security forces arrested Coskun at Istanbul Airport on his way to Montenegro while attempting to leave Türkiye.

The magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 earthquakes, centered in the Kahramanmaraş province, affected over 13 million people across 10 provinces, also including Adana, Adıyaman, Diyarbakır, Gaziantep, Hatay, Kilis, Malatya, Osmaniye and Şanlıurfa.