Azerbaijan dramatically increases gas exports to Europe

13 Feb. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijan exported one billion cubic meters (bcm) of gas to Europe in January 2023, Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov said.

According to Shahbazov, gas export to Türkiye in January this year amounted to 0.9 billion bcm, and to Georgia - 0.3 bcm.

He noted that total gas exports in the reporting month equaled 2.2 bcm, thus having grown by 12 percent on annual basis.

Meanwhile, the volume of gas supplies to Türkiye through the Trans-Anatolian gas pipeline (TANAP) amounted to 0.5 bcm.

In 2022, Azerbaijan totally exported 22.3 bcm of gas.