Israeli parliament in uproar over Netanyahu plans for judiciary

13 Feb. 14:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

Israeli lawmakers engaged in a shouting match on Monday in a parliamentary committee deciding on government plans to overhaul the judiciary, a move President Isaac Herzog has warned risks tipping the country into "constitutional collapse".

The plans, which would give rightist Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu greater control of appointments to the bench and weaken the Supreme Court's ability to strike down legislation or rule against the executive, have triggered widespread protests.

Tens of thousands have demonstrated against the plans in weekly protests in Tel Aviv and other Israeli cities and a major demonstration is expected later on Monday to coincide with the move to vote on the bill in the full parliament.

Morning trains from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem were packed with people, many carrying Israeli flags and protest signs, heading to the demonstration.