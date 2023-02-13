Turkey’s earthquake death toll exceeds 31,000

13 Feb. 14:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

The death toll from earthquakes in Turkey has risen to over 31,600, the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) reported on Monday.

"The death toll so far stands at 31,643, with 80,278 people affected. 6,444 buildings have been destroyed. A total of 11,302 notices of destruction have been received," the agency said.

The AFAD also reported that more than 206,000 tents for temporary accommodation of the victims were delivered to the regions of disaster, of which 155,000 were set up and used.

Nearly 35,500 rescuers and experts were working in the area of destruction. Over 150,000 people have been evacuated to other regions from ten provinces most stricken by the disaster.

Since the first earthquake at 4:17 a.m. on February 6, more than 2,500 aftershocks have been recorded.