Garibashvili: Georgia's future is in European Union

13 Feb. 15:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili on Monday said his пovernment was “determined to swiftly progress” on its European Union accession, with the membership candidate status being the country's “next immediate milestone”.

Garibashvili noted Georgia aspired to become a member of the EU and NATO, considering the progress the country had made.

"We submitted an EU membership application as a concrete response to the longstanding choice of the Georgian people. On June 23, 2022, the European Council recognised the European perspective for Georgia, which reaffirmed that Georgia’s future is in the EU”, Garibashvili said.

Garibashvili stressed his Government was “flexible and responsive” to new regional and global socio-economic and political developments.

According to the PM, the government’s vision for Georgia is to make the country a symbol of “stability, opportunities and development. "We are committed to creating a strong, dynamic economy that benefits all our citizens. At the same time, we are building a society that is inclusive, innovative and forward-looking. As we move forward, let us remember that our goal is to make Georgia a shining example of what is possible when people come together to achieve a common vision”, Garibashvili added.