13 Feb. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The European Commission expects the Brent oil price to be about $84.8 per barrel in 2023 and $79.9 per barrel in 2024.

The previous analysis assumed an average price of $85.

“The European Union expects the average price of Brent oil will be $84.8 per barrel this year. In 2024, the price of Brent will be $79.9 per barrel,” the forecast says.