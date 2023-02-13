Azerbaijan to import livestock products from 23 more Russian companies

13 Feb. 16:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

More than 20 Russian livestock enterprises have obtained the right to export to Azerbaijan, Russia's Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Supervision (Rosselkhoznadzor) said.

"The Food Security Agency of Azerbaijan, based on the guarantees provided by the Rosselkhoznadzor for the compliance of enterprises with the regulatory requirements of the republic, granted the right to export to another 23 Russian companies engaged in the production and storage of livestock products, including feed and feed additives," said the statement.

According to the Rosselkhoznadzor, more than 1,180 Russian enterprises currently have the right to export to Azerbaijan. The Rosselkhoznadzor continues to expand the list of Russian suppliers eligible for export to the Republic of Azerbaijan.