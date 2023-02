13 Feb. 17:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

A meeting was held today between speaker of the Russian State Duma Vyacheslav Volodin and speaker of Milli Majlis (Azerbaijani Parliament) Sahiba Gafarova.

On the sidelines of the meeting, the Russian State Duma and the Milli Majlis signed an agreement on cooperation.

According to Volodin, the agreement will allow reaching a new level of interaction between the State Duma and the Milli Majlis, will allow the implementation of "new formats".