Two Turkish football clubs withdraw from leagues following earthquake

14 Feb. 9:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

Turkey's Hatayspor and Gaziantep, two clubs based in the region effected by the earthquake, have withdrawn from the Turkish Super Lig.

Hatayspor was the first to withdraw from the Turkish Super Lig following the devastating earthquake that hit the country last week.

Gaziantep FK also announced their withdrawal from the Turkish Super Lig for the current season. "It does not seem possible for our club to continue its sporting activities under all these difficult conditions. With a decision taken by our Board of Directors, Gaziantep FK has decided to withdraw from the Super Lig and Ziraat Turkish Cup competitions for the 2022-2023 season," the statement reads.

Hatayspor are 14th in the Turkish top flight's standings while Gaziantep are 10th.

The 7.7 and 7.6 magnitude quakes in Turkey on February 6 killed more than 30,000 people.