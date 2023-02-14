Russia and Iran may declare visa-free regime

14 Feb. 9:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

Moscow and Tehran may agree on introduction of visa-free regime in 2023, Iranian Ambassador to Moscow Kazem Jalali said during a press conference Monday, adding that Iran is currently waiting for Moscow’s response on this issue.

"Such perspective exists," he said, answering a question, whether the two countries may agree to a visa-free regime this year.

"We as the Islamic Republic of Iran agree to cancel visas between the two countries. And we have even made steps on this issue on our side. We are waiting for Russian officials’ opinion. Should Russia, just like we did, state its readiness, we could have declared a visa-free regime within a short time span," the Iranian diplomat noted.

Jalali underscored that Iran has conveyed this information to the Russian side. "If Russia makes such decision at the highest level, we will be able to declare visa-free regime in the upcoming months in 2023," the envoy added. "The Islamic Republic of Iran not only agrees, but it is working on this issue."