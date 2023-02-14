Sea of ​​Marmara low tide off the coast of Istanbul

14 Feb. 11:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

The level of the Sea of ​​Marmara off the coast of Istanbul fell sharply by 15-20 meters, according to the Turkish TV channel NTV.

It was noted that local residents noticed that the littoral zone increased by 15–20 meters. In particular, changes in the coastline were recorded on the beach in the Avcilar district in Istanbul.

Employees of the Turkish observatory Kandilli specified that this phenomenon is not related to earthquakes in Turkey. Scientists explained such a noticeable drop in the water level with a pressure drop.