Israeli foreign minister arrives in Turkey

14 Feb. 12:10 (UTC+3 MSK)

Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen landed in Turkey on Tuesday morning for a one-day solidarity visit in the wake of the deadly earthquake that killed tens of thousands of people.

Israel’s top diplomat met with his counterpart, Mevlut Cavusoglu, for the first time on Tuesday morning.

Cohen said in a statement after the meeting that the two discussed ways to advance bilateral relations beyond earthquake relief. “Israel stands with Turkey,” said Cohen in Turkish at the end of his remarks. He will also visit the field hospital Israel set up in the country.

Upon landing, Cohen said he would express “the condolences of the Israeli people” to Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Cavusoglu. “Israel stands alongside Turkey at this difficult time, and will continue to assist her through the activities of our forces and by providing humanitarian goods,” he added.

Cohen was greeted at the airport in Ankara by regional Deputy Governor Murat Soylu.

In August of last year, Israel and Turkey announced a full renewal of diplomatic ties.