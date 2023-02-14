Russia wrapping up search-and-rescue operation in Turkey and Syria

14 Feb. 12:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian specialists are finalizing a search-and-rescue operation in quake-stricken areas of Turkey and Syria, and a decision to withdraw the Russian Emergency Situations Ministry's team from the disaster zone has been made, Russian Emergency Situations Minister Alexander Kurenkov said on Tuesday.

"The search-and-rescue operation is being finalized. Heavy vehicles are clearing the debris," Kurenkov said in a videoconference with ministry's taskforces in Turkey and Syria.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russian emergencies workers have carried out post-earthquake disaster relief work professionally, heroically and efficiently.

"Our rescuers, as always, worked professionally, heroically and effectively. They hold high the flag of our Emergencies Ministry, this rescue service, which has long demonstrated filigree, selfless, heroic work, and this flag is held high by our rescuers. We are all proud of them," the spokesman said.

When commenting on the decision to wrap up the work of the rescuers, Peskov said that the rescue part of the operation is coming to an end, this is the main reason why the mission is wrapped up.

Russian rescuers arrived in Turkey and Syria on February 6 and started to clean up the debris and search for the victims in the most difficult areas.