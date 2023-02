14 Feb. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Kyrgyzstan will host a Russia-led security bloc's peacekeeping drills this year instead of Armenia, which last month declined to host the exercise, the bloc's chief of staff said on Tuesday.

Armenia said last month it would be unreasonable for it to host the drills of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) in the near future.

Anatoly Sidorov, the chief of the CTSO united staff, told a briefing on Tuesday that Kyrgyzstan has volunteered to host the "Indestructible Brotherhood" drills.