Turkey earthquake death toll updated

14 Feb. 15:10 (UTC+3 MSK)

The death toll from the devastating earthquakes in Turkey has climbed to 31,974, Turkey’s disaster and emergency management authority said on Tuesday.

According to the authority, as many as 195,962 people have been evacuated from quake-hit areas to other Turkish provinces. More than 80,200 people have been affected by the disaster.

Two powerful 7.7-magnitude and 7.6-magnitude earthquakes rocked Turkey’s Kahramanmaras province, located in the country’s southeast, on February 6. According to Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan, this is the biggest earthquake since 1939.