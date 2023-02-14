Armenia pledges to provide peace treaty to Azerbaijan

14 Feb. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Yerevan is currently working on a new version of a peace agreement with Azerbaijan and , Secretary of Armenia’s Security Council Armen Grigoryan said at a briefing on Tuesday.

According to him, the Armenian government will submit it to Baku in the near future.

"The Armenian side received a response to the text [of a peace treaty] suggested by it, this is an ongoing process, the Armenian side is currently working and we will pass it on to the Azerbaijani side as soon as possible," the secretary of Armenia’s Security Council said.