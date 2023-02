14 Feb. 16:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

Shops in Azerbaijan will apply a fee for polyethylene bags starting February 15, the Development of Trade Networks Public Union said.

The decision was made to reduce the harmful effects of polyethylene bag waste on the environment. Starting from February 15, polyethylene bags with a size of 15-50 microns, intended for collecting products in market checkouts, must be paid as a separate product type.