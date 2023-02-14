Astrakhan to have large scale celebrations on 100th anniversary of Heydar Aliyev

14 Feb. 17:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

Friendship of the Astrakhan region of Russia and Azerbaijan goes back decades. A monument to Heydar Aliyev has been erected in the Russian city, as well as the Azerbaijan-Russia Friendship Bridge.

On May 10, 2023, the national leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev would have turned 100 years old. The idea to hold a series of commemorative events in the Astrakhan region belongs to the head of Astrakhan, Igor Babushkin. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev approved the initiative and instructed the head of the Absheron region of Azerbaijan, Abdin Farzaliyev, to help to organize joint events.

It was decided to hold creative competitions and literary evenings for students in Astrakhan. A number of round tables will be held at universities: "Heydar Aliyev and his legacy: Russian-Azerbaijani cooperation in the energy sector", "Heydar Aliyev's contribution to the development of cooperation between the Russian Federation and the Republic of Azerbaijan". Babushkin and Farzaliev also agreed to organize a teleconference for schoolchildren of the two countries, while students from the two regions will hold meetings. In April, it will be held in the Absheron region. In October, the event will take place in Astrakhan.

Days of Azerbaijani culture will be held at Caspian Institute of Sea and River Transport this spring. In addition to this, the program of events includes the conference "Great sons of the Azerbaijani people: history, memory" and a business forum for entrepreneurs of the Astrakhan region and the Absheron region.

A concert of Azerbaijani artists will be held in Astrakhan in May, and Astrakhan groups will perform at a solemn concert in Baku in June.

Let us remind you that Heydar Aliyev's memory day is celebrated on December 12. It has been 20 years since the founder of modern independent Azerbaijan passed away. Vestnik Kavkaza wrote about how the Azerbaijani national leader was respected by the politicians from all over the world.

Earlier, the celebration of the 100th anniversary of Heydar Aliyev in 2023 was approved in Azerbaijan. Gold collectible coins, stamps, medals will be issued in the republic by the landmark date. It was decided to establish "Heydar Aliyev Scholarship" for excellent students.