Ararat Mirzoyan to go to Türkiye

14 Feb. 21:15 (UTC+3 MSK)

On Wednesday, February 15, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan will pay a visit to Türkiye. This was reported in the Turkish Foreign Ministry.

As part of the trip, the head of the Foreign Ministry will express condolences in connection with the victims of the earthquakes that occurred in Türkiye on February 6.

Mirzoyan will hold a meeting with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu n Ankara, and then he will go to the earthquake-affected Adıyaman, where specialists from Armenia are now involved in search and rescue.