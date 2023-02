15 Feb. 9:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

The dollar exchange rate surpassed the 74-ruble benchmark during Wednesday’s trading on the Moscow Exchange for the first time since April 25, 2022, according to trading data.

As of 07:38, the dollar gained 0.33%, trading at 74.04 rubles. By 07:54, the US currency strengthened by 0.26%, hovering around 73.99 rubles.

The euro is up 0.16% to 79.38 rubles, while the yuan declined by 0.04% to 10.79 rubles.