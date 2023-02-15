Russia and Turkey discuss earthquake relief efforts

15 Feb. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Gurshko and Turkish Ambassador to Moscow Mehmet Samsar discussed cooperation in the energy sector as well as assistance in dealing with the aftermath of the earthquake on Tuesday.

"During the conversation, the sides discussed relevant issues of bilateral practical cooperation with an emphasis on further strengthening of the mutually beneficial Russian-Turkish partnership in energy, as well as the issue of providing assistance to help with the aftermath of the earthquake in Turkey," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in its statement.

Powerful 7.7-and 7.6-magnitude earthquakes rocked Turkey’s Kahramanmaras province on February 6. According to the latest reports, over 31,000 people died in the disaster in Turkey, with over 80,000 wounded.