Russian rescuers return from Turkey and Syria to Moscow

Employees of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia returned after wrapping up search-and-rescue operations in the earthquake area in Turkey and Syria, the ministry press office told reporters Tuesday.

"Planes of the Russian Emergency Situations Ministry landed in Moscow, carrying a team of rescuers and doctors on board. More than 150 specialists of the ministry had been dealing with the aftermath of the devastating earthquake in Turkey’s hardest-hit province since February 7," the statement says.

The rescuers were greeted by their friends and family members.

