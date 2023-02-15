Russian national football team may face top-tier Brazilian FCs

15 Feb. 10:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Russian national football team may hold friendly matches this March against top-tier Brazilian football clubs, the press office of the Russian Football Union (RFU) said on Tuesday.

Russia’s daily Sport-Express reported earlier in the day that the RFU was considering the option of a series of matches for the national team against top-division Brazilian football clubs between March 20 and 30.

"The RFU is in talks with some federations regarding the organization of matches for the national team in March," the RFU’s press office told TASS. "The option of holding friendly matches against Brazil’s leading football clubs is also on the table."