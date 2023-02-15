UN chief announces humanitarian appeal for quake-hit Syria

15 Feb. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres announced a 397 million US dollar humanitarian appeal for assistance to quake-hit Syria for a period of three months.

"Today I am announcing that the United Nations is launching a $397 million humanitarian appeal for the people of earthquake-ravaged Syria. This will cover a period of 3 months," he said, adding that a similar appeal for Turkey will soon be announced.

"In the immediate aftermath of the earthquakes, the United Nations rapidly provided $50 million through the Central Emergency Response Fund," the UN chief said.

"Aid must get through from all sides, to all sides, through all routes - without any restrictions," he stressed.