Iran and China sign 20 cooperation agreements

15 Feb. 11:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iran and China on Tuesday signed 20 cooperation agreements in different fields during President Ebrahim Raisi's three-day visit to Beijing, his office said.

The agreements are part of the 25-year comprehensive cooperation pact between the two countries signed in 2021, which is the focus of Raisi’s visit, the first state visit by an Iranian president to China in 20 years.

In his talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Raisi said the implementation of the long-term strategic pact was key to "regional security," his office said in a statement.

He called Iran and China "friends in difficult times," reaffirming his country's commitment to expanding relations with Beijing, according to Iranian media.