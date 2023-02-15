Coastline patrols, inspections launched after explosion off Batumi coast

15 Feb. 11:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Georgian Ministry of Internal Affairs announced the launch of regular patrols and inspections along the country’s Black Sea coastline following Monday’s explosion off the coast of Batumi.

The state body said the area where the explosion had taken place had been secured, with explosive disposal teams ensuring safety of the location while retrieving the remains of the device used in the incident.

The retrieved device will be sent to forensic examination to establish its origins, while law enforcement has been collecting video footage taken by locals and interviewing witnesses, it added.

In the follow-up measures, special barriers will be placed along the coastline, while harbours and adjacent waters will be inspected using “special hardware and equipment”. Owners of commercial, transport and cargo ships have been served a “special circular” on navigation safety, while those operating fishing vessels have also been informed.

The state body also said it had received information about discoveries of “floating mines” in waters of Black Sea countries, and also noted the possibility of the devices being washed into the Georgian coastline under certain meteorological conditions.

Citizens have been urged to contact emergency services in cases where “suspicious objects” are noticed in the sea or along the coastline.