15 Feb. 12:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

Kazakhstan will send 55 tonnes of additional humanitarian aid to Türkiye, as per instructions given by Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

The humanitarian aid includes clothes (warm jackets and trousers), tents, metal beds, bedding and other essential items.

The aid will be delivered by aircraft to the Turkish city of Gaziantep.