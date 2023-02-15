Israel to resume direct flights to Türkiye within 48 hours

15 Feb. 13:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

Israel will resume direct flights to Türkiye on Thursday as part of the normalization of bilateral relations, Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen said.

"Flights from Israel to Türkiye will resume in two days. Three of our main carriers will start flights," Cohen said at a joint press conference with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu in the Turkish capital of Ankara.

"We will definitely warm the important relations between your important and beautiful country and Israel," he added.

The two sides discussed steps to take bilateral ties to the next phase, Cohen said, adding "we will restore bilateral relations to its former level."

Israel sent a 450-member rescue team on the first day of Türkiye's devastating earthquakes last week, which was followed by other teams and the establishment of a field hospital in the quake-hit region, the minister said.

Cohen promised to continue humanitarian assistance to Türkiye and conveyed deepest condolences to the victims.