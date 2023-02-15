Turkish stock exchange reopens in Istanbul

15 Feb. 14:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Turkish stock exchange reopened on Wednesday with gains after a five-day closure due to the Feb. 6 strong earthquakes that hit southern Türkiye.

Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index opened at 4,769.15 points, surging 5.86%, or 263,81 points, from Feb. 7 close.

On Feb. 7, the BIST 100 index posted a sharp decline of 8.62% to close the day at 4,505.34, with a daily trading volume of 56.4 billion Turkish liras ($3 billion).

As the stock exchange operator canceled trading on Feb. 8, BIST 100 index had lost 16% since its Friday close before the quakes.

The US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate was at 18.8502 as of 10.07 a.m. local time (07.07GMT), the euro/lira exchange rate stood at 20.1872, while a British pound traded for 22.8111 Turkish liras.

Brent crude oil was selling for around $84.72 per barrel, while the price of an ounce of gold was $1,853.