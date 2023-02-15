Azerbaijan overfulfills obligations under OPEC+ deal by almost 33%

15 Feb. 15:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijan overfulfilled its obligations under the OPEC + agreement by 32.2%.

“In January 2023, the daily oil production (including condensate) in Azerbaijan totaled to 652,000 barrels, including 533,000 barrels’ crude oil and 119,000 barrels’ condensate,” the Azerbaijani Ministry of Energy reported.

According to the new commitments of the participating countries of the Declaration of Cooperation, Azerbaijan's commitment to cuts is 33,000 barrels per day and the daily crude oil production maintained at 684,000 barrels.