EU provides new details on "anniversary" package of anti-Russian sanctions

16 Feb. 9:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The tenth package of sanctions against Russia, the European Union intends to introduce before February 24, implies trade restrictions in the amount of 11 billion euros, President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday. She was speaking at the plenary session of the European Parliament in Strasbourg.

"With nine packages of sanctions in place, the Russian economy is going backwards. And to keep up this strong pressure, we are proposing a tenth package of measures. With new trade bans and technology export controls to Russia. This package is worth a total of 11 billion euros," she said.

According to her, the new package of sanctions will include, in particular, restrictions on the export of electronic components that Russia uses for military purposes.

"We propose, among other things export restrictions on multiple electronic components used in Russian armed systems - such as drones, missiles, helicopters," she said.

EU top diplomat Josep Borrell, for his part, said the bloc will also add 100 additional individuals and entities to blacklist.