Azerbaijan to ensure rights of Armenians living in Karabakh - MFA

16 Feb. 10:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

Armenia's interference in the process of reintegration of Armenians living in Azerbaijan is unacceptable, spokesman of Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Aykhan Hajizade said.

The spokesman commented upon Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan's statement that the draft peace agreement with Azerbaijan included the "creation of an international mechanism to discuss the rights and security of Armenians living in Karabakh".

According to Hajizade, such manipulations by the Armenian side, which impede the negotiation process on a peace agreement, once again demonstrate that Armenia is not interested in establishing peace in the region.

In the course of the peace agreement negotiations, Armenia's initiative to "create an international mechanism for the protection of the rights and security" of the Armenian residents living in Azerbaijan's Karabakh, and efforts to include this in the draft agreement, are completely groundless, and such attempts will not result in anything.

"These efforts show that Armenia has not yet given up its territorial claims against Azerbaijan, contrary to the norms and principles of international law, as well as the Prague and Sochi agreements, according to which the countries have mutually recognized each other's territorial integrity and sovereignty," he said.

The diplomat stressed that Karabakh is an integral part of Azerbaijan, and the rights and security of the population of Armenian origin living in this region will be ensured in accordance with the Constitution of Azerbaijan.

Armenian interference in the process of reintegration of residents of Armenian origin, which is an internal issue of Azerbaijan, is unacceptable," Aykhan Hajizade concluded.