Kaladze: some MEPs’ statements on Saakashvili “based on absurdity and misinformation”

16 Feb. 12:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

Mayor of Tbilisi and the Secretary General of the ruling Georgian Dream party Kakha Kaladze said statements by some members of the European Parliament about the imprisoned former President Mikheil Saakashvili were based on “absurdity and misinformation”.

Kaladze was commenting on the two resolutions registered recently in the European Parliament, one of which said Bidzina Ivanishvili, the former Prime Minister and the founder of the ruling Georgian Dream party, was “responsible” for the controversial circumstances around the health of Saakashvili.

"We have been hearing absurd statements [from MEPs] for so long, [and] we have seen several absurd resolutions that are completely untrue”, Kaladze said.

Georgian Parliament Speaker Shalva Papuashvili on Monday said it was “unfortunate” that resolutions of the European Parliament had become “sources of misinformation”.

Papuashvili said it was the “norm of the civilised world” that “crimes must be punished”, in reference to the case of abuse of power Saakashvili is serving his six-year term for.

“It is unfortunate that resolutions of the European Parliament have become sources of misinformation, which in itself undermines the trust in these institutions”, the Parliament official said.