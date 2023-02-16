РУС ENG

Russia and Iran to develop sport cooperation

Russian Sports Minister Oleg Matytsin and Iran's Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Hamid Sajjadi signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on developing sports cooperation between the two countries.

Sajjadi and Matytsin held a meeting and signed an MoU on developing sports cooperation in Tehran on Wednesday, according to the Iranian media.

Terming Iran-Russia MoU on developing sports cooperation as positive, Sajjadi stressed the necessity of implementing joint cooperation programs in the field of sports between the two states.

There is a long way to go in the field of sports, he said, expressing hope that they could pave the way through interactions and cooperation in the various fields of sports.

