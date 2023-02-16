UN to vote on call for Israel to stop settlements

16 Feb. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The United Nations Security Council is considering a draft resolution that would demand Israel “immediately and completely cease all settlement activities in the occupied Palestinian territory.”

The 15-member council is likely to vote on Monday on the text, drafted by the United Arab Emirates in coordination with the Palestinians, diplomats told Reuters.

A draft resolution to the UN Security Council demands that Israel "immediately and totally cease all settlement operations in the occupied Palestinian territory".

Israel’s Security Cabinet announced on Sunday a unanimous decision to legalize nine settlements in Judea and Samaria. The Cabinet also proposed moving forward with plans for 10,000 additional settlement homes in the territories.

The U.S. is reportedly against bringing the resolution to a vote, as it prefers to achieve agreement through negotiations between Israel and the Palestinians, and not through the UN.