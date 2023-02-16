World's best skiers gather in Bakuriani

16 Feb. 13:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Freestyle Ski, Snowboard and Freeski World Championships will be held in Bakuriani, Georgia.

About 700 athletes from 42 countries will be involved in the Championships set to run through March 5 in the town, competing in seven disciplines on the main ski trails of the Didveli and Kokhta mountains.

30 medal competitions are the docket for Bakuriani 2023 - 16 for freestyle and freeski, 14 for snowboard, including two mixed-team events on each of the ski and snowboard side of things.

For the freestyle/freeski programme, Bakuriani 2023 gets underway with the aerials team event on Feb 19, which is followed by women’s and men’s aerials individual events on Feb 22.

Ski cross is up next, with individual finals for women and men taking place on Feb 24, followed by the team event on Feb 25. The 25th will also see moguls competition taking place with the women and men’s single event, followed the next day by dual moguls competitions.

Freeski events will then close out Bakuriani 2023 festivities, beginning with women’s and men’s slopestyle finals on Feb 28, then on to halfpipe finals on March 4, and finally big air finals on the morning of March 5.

On the snowboard side of things we’ll get the ball rolling on the 2023 World Championships with women’s and men’s parallel giant slalom competition on Feb 19, followed by parallel slalom on Feb 21, and then parallel slalom mixed team competition on Feb 22.

Women’s and men’s slopestyle finals are then up next on Feb 27, followed by a little break in snowboard competition before a big day of action on March 3 that will see women’s and men’s finals go down for both halfpipe and snowboard cross in Bakuriani.

On March 4 there will be the SBX team event, before the very last competition of a big 15 days in Georgia takes place on the afternoon of March 5, with the men and women of snowboard big air taking to the massive one-hitter in the afternoon.

Georgia was granted the right to host the Championships in 2018.