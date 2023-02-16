Armenia sends draft peace agreement to Azerbaijan

16 Feb. 13:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

Armenia has finalized a draft peace agreement with Azerbaijan and sent it to Baku, the country’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at a government meeting on Thursday.

"Armenia has completed work on a draft agreement on peace and relations with Azerbaijan, and our proposals were handed over to the Azerbaijani side," he said.

According to the head of the Armenian Cabinet of Ministers, "the document must embody a certain philosophy, a system of checks and balances, which will prevent any scenario where a lasting and stable peace could be violated".

He stressed that the signing of the document should not turn into a conflict, but really mean a lasting peace. "Once again I stress that I am ready to sign a peace agreement, ready to assume that responsibility," Pashinyan added.

Earlier, Vestnik Kavkaza reported that Secretary of the Armenian Security Council Armen Grigoryan talked about the Armenian version of the peace treaty. According to him, a number of points are connected with Karabakh.