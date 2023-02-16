Public hearing on NPP construction to be held in Kazakhstan

16 Feb. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Public hearing on the future location of an atomic power plant is to be held in a secondary school in Ulken village, Zhambyl district, Almaty region, according to the press service of the Sammruk Kazyna Fund.

According to the company, a public hearing on the future location of a nuclear power plant is to take place in Ulken village, Zhambyl district, Almaty region on February 28.

During the event, local residents are expected to share their views and get answers from experts regarding the project.

The hearing is to be led by Zhabmyl region's administration office with information support from the Samruk Kazyna fund.