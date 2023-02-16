Israeli Foreign Minister and Turkish President hold talks

16 Feb. 14:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held talks with Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen in Ankara.

Erdogan and Cohen held a closed-door meeting at the Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD), according to the Turkish presidency.

Cohen said he expressed his condolences to Erdogan over the disaster and emphasized Israel's commitment to continue providing support and assistance for the Turkish people as needed.

"The relations between the countries are important for regional stability, and we continue to work to strengthen them. Friends are measured especially in difficult times, and in this difficult hour Israel reaches out to the Turkish people," the Israeli minister said.

Earlier this week, Cohen met his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu to show his solidarity with Türkiye.