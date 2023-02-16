Turkey’s earthquake death toll continues to rise

16 Feb. 14:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

The death toll from devastating earthquakes in Turkey has passed 36,000, the country’s Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) said in a statement on Thursday.

"The number of people killed in the earthquakes that took place in the Kahramanmaras province on February 6 currently stands at 36,187. As many as 108,068 people suffered injuries. Over 4,300 aftershocks have been recorded in the region since the first quake," the statement reads.

The agency noted that over 216,000 people had been evacuated from the disaster zone.

Vestnik Kavkaza earlier reported that two powerful 7.7 and 7.6 magnitude earthquakes rocked Turkey’s Kahramanmaras province, located in the country’s southeast, on February 6. The tremors, followed by hundreds of aftershocks, were felt in ten provinces as well as in neighboring countries, including Syria, which was worst affected.