EU fails to agree tenth anti-Russian sanctions package

16 Feb. 16:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

EU nations failed to reach agreement on a new package of anti-Russian sanctions at a meeting of ambassadors, with the issue of synthetic rubber emerging as a sticking point.

Synthetic rubber is a compound used in products such as tires, and is a major import article for the EU. According to Politico, countries including Italy and Germany are skeptical about banning it in trade with Russia, while Poland is in favor.

Russia exported almost $2 billion worth of synthetic rubber in 2021, with some $700 million worth of the product sold to EU states.

EU leaders have acknowledged that ramping up sanctions against Russia has become increasingly difficult as the bloc runs out of areas to target.