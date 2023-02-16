More than 40,000 people to return to Aghdam

16 Feb. 17:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Aghdam population will exceed 40,000 people in 2026, executive director of the public legal entity Recovery, Construction and Management Service in Karabakh Economic Region Ovsat Hamidov said.

“Projects in the direction of the construction of roads and railways, power lines are being finalised. Also, work is being done on the construction of socioeconomic infrastructure,” he said.

He also said that the restoration of historical and cultural monuments is being carried out. Besides, he filled the participants in on residential neighbourhoods in the city.

“We aim to start the construction of a number of residential neighborhoods from the middle of this year. As indicated in the state program, we have set ourselves the goal of ensuring the return of our people not only to the city of Aghdam but also to the surrounding villages by the end of 2026. It is planned to relocate 42,000 people to Aghdam city and surrounding villages alone," Hamidov added.

According to him, five residential neighborhoods are planned to construct in the Aghdam city. The first residential neighbourhood made up 1,139 apartments and it will allow relocating 4,977 people, the second 1,261 apartments and 5,510 people, the third neighbourhood 1,239 apartments and 5,327, and the fourth residential neighbourhood 892 and 3,835 people, and the fifth 1,034 apartments and 4,446 people, each.

“Work is ongoing in the direction of creating the infrastructure of Aghdam city. The projects of 59 kilometers of intra-city roads and relevant communication lines were prepared and submitted to expertise,” he added.

He recalled that the Karabakh economic region is a "green energy" zone, so it was decided to create a central heating system in Aghdam. The concept of a boiler house has already been developed, relevant reports have been made and positive opinions have been received from the relevant institutions regarding the implementation of the central heating system.