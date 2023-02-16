Kazakhstan to establish electronic queue at borders with neighbors

16 Feb. 17:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

The borders of Kazakhstan with Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan and China will be equipped with modern equipment for the electronic queue at the checkpoints, the press service of the State Revenue Committee of the republic reports.

This system will be serviced by local specialists of the booking service "CarGoRuqsat" of JSC "Information and Accounting Center" of the Ministry of Finance of Kazakhstan.

The ministry stated that the introduction of the service would take place gradually. Thus, from February 15 and 20, the Bakhty and Maykapchagay checkpoints on the border with China will be launched, on February 22, the Temir-Baba checkpoint (Turkmenistan) and on February 27 - Tazhen (Uzbekistan) will be launched.