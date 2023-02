16 Feb. 18:35 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iranian Deputy Head of Customs Administration Foroud Asgari said that Tehran and Beijing intend to create a "green" corridor to intensify trade relations between the two countries.

According to Asgari, in the customs sphere, the main issues for consideration are the import of goods, equipment and raw materials.

Further, the representative of the Iranian customs service noted that China was Iran's important trading partner.