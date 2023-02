16 Feb. 20:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

In Israel, veterans of the Yom Kippur War, including those awarded medals for valor and courage, have launched a protest campaign "to save Israel's image", which is threatened by law reform initiated by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's party.

Protesters left the Upper Galilee. It is planned that on Friday, they will pass through Caesarea to Latrun. The protest will end with a rally in Tel Aviv.