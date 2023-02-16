UEFA transfers money to Azerbaijani clubs for children's football development

16 Feb. 21:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

Seven Azerbaijani football clubs received funds from the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) for the development of children's football. This is stated in a message posted on the website of the Association of Football Federations of Azerbaijan (AFFA).

The money was transferred as part of the "Solidarity payments and Development of Children's Football" program for the 2021/22 season.

The following clubs received funds: "Neftchi", "Zira", "Gabala", "Sabah", "Sumgait", "Sabayil" and "Shamakhi". Each of them received 271,428 euros (it is about 500,000 manats).

Last year, UEFA transferred 72,8 thousand euros (about 140 thousand manats) to seven Azerbaijani teams.