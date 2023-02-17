Why did Pashinyan come to the Munich Security Conference?

17 Feb. 10:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and President of the European Council Charles Michel had an informal meeting in Munich, the press service of the Armenian government reports.

The main topic of the talks was regional security and cooperation between Armenia and the European Union.

Earlier it was reported that Nikol Pashinyan would visit Germany with his wife. During the three-day trip, the Armenian Prime Minister will hold a number of meetings and participate in the opening of the Munich Security Conference. At the same time, unlike the leaders of Azerbaijan and Georgia, who will also take part in the conference, the Prime Minister of Armenia will not speak at any panel discussion.