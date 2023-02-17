Putin and Mirziyoyev have telephone conversation

17 Feb. 11:15 (UTC+3 MSK)

The presidents of Russia and Uzbekistan spoke by phone yesterday, the Kremlin said.

Vladimir Putin and Shavkat Mirziyoyev discussed various aspects of the further expansion of Russian-Uzbek cooperation. The leaders were interested in the trade and economic sphere.

"Tripartite Gas Union"

As Vestnik Kavkaza reported, on February 9, Tashkent announced the intention of Moscow, Tashkent and Astana to intensify negotiations on establishing gas supplies from the Russian Federation through these countries. The corresponding negotiations were held that day by Alexey Miller and the heads of the Kazakh and Uzbek energy departments.

Trans-Afghan corridor

At the end of last month, it became known that Moscow and Tashkent were discussing the prospects for an alternative freight transport corridor, connecting Afghanistan to South and Southeast Asia.